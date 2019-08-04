Nelson Mandela Bay karate star Noloyiso Bonga excels

Humbled and honoured was how Port Elizabeth karateka Noloyiso Bonga felt after she was named Karate South Africa’s 2019 Sportswoman of the Year.



Bonga received the award after a memorable year which saw her claim a silver medal at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in December...

