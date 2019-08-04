Wine game for elephants a hit

PREMIUM

Move over Candy Crush! An entertaining elephant called Hank, trundling through the winelands on a unicycle, could just be the new threat to workday productivity.



On the plus side, you could justify your idle procrastination in helping Hank to stay balanced while rolling, jumping and gliding to catch enough fruit to fill a bottle of Balance wine, with the thought that you’re supporting elephant conservation and earning discounts on purchases of Balance wines...

