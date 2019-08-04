Baptism of fire for newcomers to Banyana squad
Intensity high, but players determined to make their mark in national team
Banyana Banyana debutantes Priscilla Pesa and Noxolo Cesane aim to make their mark in the squad during the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship taking place in Port Elizabeth.
Due to the unavailability of the overseas players, coach Desiree Ellis had to make some changes to her team, adding three new caps in midfielder Pesa, striker Shange Sthembile and defender Cesane...
