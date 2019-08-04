Jaguares were just too good, says EP coach

Rugby tier rethink needed after Baby Jags trounce Elephants at Wolfson

There was a despondent air of resignation on the face of EP Elephants coach Chumani Booi when he explained his team’s Currie Cup First Division mauling by a Jaguares XV.



Booi had just watched his team being thumped 54-15 by Argentina’s next generation of Test and Super Rugby stars and he had a simple explanation for the hiding...

