'A perfect stranger saved my life'

WhatsApp text leads woman to donate kidney to desperately ill man she had never met

PREMIUM

They were perfect strangers. He was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure in the prime of his life and she was a healthy jiujitsu competitor with a love for reptiles.



Little did they know that their lives would forever be intertwined when a mutual friend instigated a conversation about kidney donors...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.