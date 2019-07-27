Mokoka reigns supreme in Port Elizabeth

Stephen Mokoka made it a hat trick of wins on Marine Drive as he strode home to claim the Nelson Mandela Bay Athletics South Africa Half Marathon Championships title on Saturday morning.

The event, which includes the CAA Southern Region Championships, saw Moroka produce a stellar final surge to outrun arch rival Elroy Galant, crossing the line in 60 mins and 56 seconds.

Galant, who ran an aggressive race and put pressure on Mokoka, faded away in the finish shute to take second place (61:00) ahead of Precious Mashele (61:21) to round out an all South African podium.

Ethiopia's Tadu Nare won the women’s race in 1:10.20 with Kenya’s Sarah Naibei second in a time of 1:10.54 while Glenrose Xaba claimed the third spot and also the national title in her first-ever competitive Half Marathon.