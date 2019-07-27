Bay racers hope to retain lead at Zwartkops

Pressure on Moss, Sipuka to score in next leg

PREMIUM

All Power Audi speed merchant Simon Moss hopes to extend his lead at the top of the standings as the GTC heads to Zwartkops this weekend.



Having amassed 160 championship points so far this season, the Port Elizabethan will have the target fixed on his back as the chasing pack look to make a dent in his championship ambitions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.