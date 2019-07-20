EDITORIAL| MBDA’s problems source of concern
On Friday, our sister newspaper The Herald reported on the troubling state of the Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency, its financial woes as well as the problems in some of its operations...
On Friday, our sister newspaper The Herald reported on the troubling state of the Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency, its financial woes as well as the problems in some of its operations...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.