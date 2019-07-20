Anguished mom’s hopes are fading as eight-year-old son has been missing for two weeks

“I am beginning to accept the worst,” Chriszelda Witbooi says as she fights back the tears.

Her son, Recolin, disappeared from the street in front of their Helenvale home without a trace and has been missing for two weeks.

“If you see him anywhere, ask him who his mom and dad are. He knows our names. He knows his grandfather’s address. Don’t wait to phone. Just put him in your car and take him to the police,” she pleaded.

For two weeks, Witbooi has been going out at night lifting up cardboard boxes, entering dangerous areas, looking at street children – all in the hope finding her eight-year-old son.