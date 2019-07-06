Weightlifting teen bags world record

Collegiate High pupil reaches international standard level after just 18 months in the sport

By Amir Chetty -

Port Elizabeth powerlifter Nicole Weideman hopes to add many more records to her list after claiming a world record squat at the Rhino Powerlifting Club (RPC) National Championships in June.

