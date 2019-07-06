Weightlifting teen bags world record
Collegiate High pupil reaches international standard level after just 18 months in the sport
Port Elizabeth powerlifter Nicole Weideman hopes to add many more records to her list after claiming a world record squat at the Rhino Powerlifting Club (RPC) National Championships in June.
