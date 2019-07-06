Your Weekend

Innocent man’s St Albans hell

Accused of child rape, he beat out his belief in justice on the cell walls

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 06 July 2019

In prison he did not have a name. They knew him only as the man who beat on the walls with his bare hands – night after night.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Most Read

X