Innocent man’s St Albans hell
Accused of child rape, he beat out his belief in justice on the cell walls
In prison he did not have a name. They knew him only as the man who beat on the walls with his bare hands – night after night.
In prison he did not have a name. They knew him only as the man who beat on the walls with his bare hands – night after night.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.