Lira to sing at Kirkwood Wildsfees

She has sung for Madiba and Barack Obama, performed with Hugh Masekela, and was one of the stars who opened the 2010 Fifa World Cup – and this June she will be in Kirkwood for the first time.

SA multi award-winning singer Lira is excited to be kuiering with festival goers for the first time at the 18th SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees taking place from Friday to Sunday June 28 to 30.

Lira said she would give an energetic, inspiring and fun performance, and sing her most popular classics such as Feel Good. She would also be paying homage to some SA greats that came before her, she said.

She is the only coach and mentor to have lasted three seasons on SA’s version of the TV show, The Voice.

She is also one of the international stars invited to judge a new CBS variety show called The World’s Best.

Lira will be performing with several other stars on the giant Adventure Province Main Stage on Friday June 28.

She will be joined by Rob and Ferdi, Elandre Schwarz, Liesel Pieters, Early B, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jo Black, Nicholis Louw and Bok van Blerk.

Adult tickets cost R150 a day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass will be R350.

For festival goers aged between seven and 17, tickets cost R70 a day, and R150 for a weekend pass.

Sassa pensioners’ tickets can be purchased at the gate for R100 a day.

Tickets are available from Mafuta Padstal in Kirkwood, Westway Tickets on the corner of Lewerkie and Hoopoe streets in Cotswold Extension, Port Elizabeth, and BZN Stationers in Uitenhage.