Tiny dancer steps out of line to fame

Confident Ivanah steals show with go-it-alone moves

PREMIUM

By Zizonke May -

Since she broke ranks and started freestyling on stage at the Savoy Theatre a few months ago, tiny Hillside dancer Ivanah Campbell, just six years old, has been stealing the show with her moves and now has her own Facebook page.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.