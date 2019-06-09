Tiny dancer steps out of line to fame
Confident Ivanah steals show with go-it-alone moves
Since she broke ranks and started freestyling on stage at the Savoy Theatre a few months ago, tiny Hillside dancer Ivanah Campbell, just six years old, has been stealing the show with her moves and now has her own Facebook page.
