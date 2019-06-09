Your Weekend

Keermont lets fruit speak for itself

PREMIUM
Samantha Venter Vine Time 09 June 2019

Tucked away between the Helderberg and Stellenbosch mountains, Keermont is intentionally small (only about 10,000 cases per year) and neither a follower of trends nor chaser of medals

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
Illegal circumcisions in East London

Most Read

X