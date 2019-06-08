Your Weekend

Bay municipality introduces new electronic system

Application tracking just a click away

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa - 08 June 2019

Property developers and residents who are doing business with the city can now track their building plan and rezoning applications at the click of a button.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
Illegal circumcisions in East London

Most Read

X