Bay municipality introduces new electronic system
Application tracking just a click away
Property developers and residents who are doing business with the city can now track their building plan and rezoning applications at the click of a button.
Property developers and residents who are doing business with the city can now track their building plan and rezoning applications at the click of a button.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.