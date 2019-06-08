Poor food safety lands retailers in hot water
Rat droppings in the deli!
Rat droppings, rat poison and warm fridges were discovered by inspectors on Friday during a Nelson Mandela Bay food safety blitz in KwaNobuhle.
Rat droppings, rat poison and warm fridges were discovered by inspectors on Friday during a Nelson Mandela Bay food safety blitz in KwaNobuhle.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.