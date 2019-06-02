Accused ‘wore stolen clothes’
Investigating officer Warrant Officer John Lourens told the court that when Sebenzile Simane, 32, was brought to the Palmrietfontein police station on March 28 2018 he was wearing a soccer jersey with the name of the woman’s son clearly marked on the collar.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.