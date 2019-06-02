Accused ‘wore stolen clothes’

By Devon Koen -

Investigating officer Warrant Officer John Lourens told the court that when Sebenzile Simane, 32, was brought to the Palmrietfontein police station on March 28 2018 he was wearing a soccer jersey with the name of the woman’s son clearly marked on the collar.

