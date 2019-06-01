Your Weekend

Mantis international accolade

PREMIUM
By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2019

Founder's Lodge scoops two 2019 Boutique Hotel Guest Experience Awards

Founders Lodge by Mantis has received international awards recognition, picking up wins in two categories at the Boutique Hotel Guest Experience (BoHo) Awards in the UK in May.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station

Most Read

X