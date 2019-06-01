Spier wine estate releases new Seaward range
Spier’s winemakers have their pick of grapes grown across the diverse terroir of the winelands, giving them space to play and to dream up whole new ranges – like the newly released Seaward wines aiming to showcase the “perfect storm” of cool coastal climate growing. Cellarmaster Frans Smit says grapes from South Africa’s prime coastal growing areas – Darling, Durbanville and the southern side of Stellenbosch – exposed to cooling afternoon sea breezes in summer, ripen slower, resulting in conc...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.