‘They stole life of our baby girl’ - parents suing Greenacres Hospital
The parents of a little girl with cerebral palsy are suing a paediatrician and Greenacres Hospital for nearly R23m, claiming one bad decision after another led to the child being permanently brain-damaged and wheelchair-bound.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.