10 artists interrupt tradition at Galerie Noko

Ten artists have accepted the challenge to recontextualise traditional perceptions and notions in an art exhibition that opened at Galerie Noko, Russell Road, on Tuesday April 30.

The interdisciplinary exhibition – titled Interrupting Tradition – Perceptions, Notions and Convictions – features artworks that stem from all objects-based media.

Galerie Noko owner and exhibition curator Usen Obot said the exhibition was a platform for artists to freely express their interpretations of certain objects or subjects.

“We believe art should do more than just be there to beautify a space but we should use what we do as a platform to engage society and allow people to see things from a different perspective,” Obot said.

Each of the artists submitted between two and six artworks for the exhibition.

The artists’ expressions cover a range of subjects, from mental health to their interpretation of the city and the township.