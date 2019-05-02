PROPERTY: Spotlight on Bluewater Bay

With schools, churches, shopping centres and the beach all within close proximity, the Port Elizabeth suburb of Bluewater Bay really has it all.

Sandy Hobson has been living in Bluewater Bay for more than 10 years and would not trade her view from her home in a complex located on the mouth of the Swartkops river, for any other place.

“It’s wonderful! I wake up to peaceful and quiet views in the morning and see regulars take their dogs out for walks on the beach. I like how laidback this place is and I do not wish to live in the city at all,” she says.

Sandy rents a unit in the complex by herself.

“Even though we generally live in fear in the whole of South Africa, the people here are friendly and it’s a safe community," she says.

"We have a WhatsApp group in my complex where we communicate should one need any help,” she says. In her unit, Sandy has burglar doors and no alarms.