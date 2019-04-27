Cook up a storm with Capsicum and win a chef bursary

Could you be SA’s next great chef? Are you happiest when cooking up a storm in the kitchen?

If yes, you should enter Capsicum Culinary Studio’s competition to win one of seven bursaries worth almost R750,000.

The ultimate prize in the competition is a three-year chef programme (QCTO-accredited) worth R200,000, which also includes a full uniform, ingredients and a chef’s knife set. There are also six regional bursaries for a one-year programme worth R90,000 each

Capsicum Culinary Studio is the largest chef school of its kind in SA with campuses in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria, which collectively maintain a 95% pass rate.

Many graduates go on to live and work abroad.

To enter, contestants must create a dish – sweet or savoury – using a red capsicum pepper or any other red ingredient; take a good, clear photo and upload it onto their Instagram page using the hashtag #CapsicumTalent by latest April 30.

They must also enter their details at:

www.capsicumcooking.com

Following judging of all entries, finalists will be chosen to participate in a cook-off on June 28 at the Capsicum campus closest to them, where they will have to prepare the dish they entered on Instagram using their own ingredients.

Fifteen regional finalists will be chosen to participate in the PE cook-off that day.

The winners chosen at each campus will then compete in a national cook-off, using ingredients from a mystery basket, at Capsicum’s Rosebank campus in Johannesburg on August 31. Transport to and from Johannesburg will be provided for regional semifinalists.

For more information, rules and regulations, visit www.capsicumcooking.com