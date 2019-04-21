Fitch & Leedes promises unrivaled experience with first PE fest

Gin lovers will have much to drink to next weekend as the Fitch & Leedes Gin and Tonic Festival comes to Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time.

The festival is part of a nationwide tour and will be held at the Tramways building on Saturday April 27.

With eight successful festivals under its belt, Fitch & Leedes promises an unrivaled experience.

Brand manager James Shaw said the South African gin scene was showing no signs of slowing down.

“Fitch & Leedes is a premium lifestyle brand that has pushed the boundaries in terms of quality and product innovation, offering gin lovers a superior experience as the range of mixers preferred by most master distillers and mixologists,” Shaw said.

The tonic range comprises of classic Indian tonic, blushing pink tonic and a new blue tonic. Besides various gins for tasting, there will also be live music.

Ticket holders receive a free gin glass on arrival, then head to a cash loading station to load money onto a Howler card, which they can then use to purchase gins – either as tasters, singles or doubles.

Doors open at 12pm and the event ends at 8pm.

Tickets range from R140 to R180 a person and are available at www.webtickets.co.za