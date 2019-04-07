Karoo hospitality at its best

Starlight instead of street lamps, shanks as opposed to steaks and “hello” rather than “how much” are just some of the special touches that define Karoo hospitality.

While the crisp, clean air of the Karoo is often forgotten when planning a getaway, the area with its warm-hearted people, hot temperatures and ice-cold beers provides every guarantee of being memorable if afforded the opportunity.

As coastal residents, more often than not we opt for the “N” road holiday options instead of the “R” routes.

This means missing out on towns like Graaff-Reinet and Nieu Bethesda along the R61 with their host of museums, game drives, galleries, restaurants, churches and friendly folk who have perfected the art of “nog net enetjie” [just one more].

Weekend Post was welcomed by a culture of hospitality and caring that compels all residents, business owners and youngsters from both towns to find the time to connect.

Graaff-Reinet: The Gem of the Karoo