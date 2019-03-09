'When We Were Queens' rock tribute at Remo's

The music of David Bowie, George Michael, Prince and Freddie Mercury – along with a few divas thrown in for good measure – will feature in a show titled ‘When We Were Queens’ in Port Elizabeth’s Baakens Valley next weekend.

The show will feature musos Cedric Vandenschrik and Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, and will be staged at Remo’s Italian restaurant in Alabaster Street on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm and again on Sunday March 17 at 6.30pm.

“It is no secret that David Bowie, Prince, Freddie Mercury and George Michael’s sexuality was ambiguous; however there is no ambiguity as to the quality of the work they left behind with their untimely departures,” Vandenschrik said. “Their songs and stage personas will live on into the infinity of time as they get passed on from generation to generation.”

Vandenschrik will pay tribute to icons Bowie, Prince, Mercury and Michael, their music and also their larger-than-life stage presence.

The show is strung together by powerhouse performer Barreiro-Lloyd from Cape Town, who will deliver impersonations of artists such as Tina Turner, Gloria Gaynor and Shirley Bassey.

The two will be donning dazzling and sometimes over-the-top costumes with a repertoire filled with legendary songs and hits such as Faith, Purple Rain, Radio Gaga, Freedom, I Will Survive and more.

An Italian street food market will also be set up from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday and 4pm to 6pm on Sunday, where patrons can by eats before the show.