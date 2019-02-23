Your Weekend

ART

‘Keiskamma Guernica’ finally back on display

Nelson Mandela Bay art museum brings Picasso’s iconic remake out of hiding

PREMIUM
By Gillian McAinsh - 23 February 2019

Art lovers asking what happened to the Keiskamma Guernica, a massive commemorative embroidery bought for R200,000 for the Red Location museum precinct but never publicly displayed, can breathe a sigh of relief

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X