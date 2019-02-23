ART

‘Keiskamma Guernica’ finally back on display

Nelson Mandela Bay art museum brings Picasso’s iconic remake out of hiding

PREMIUM

Art lovers asking what happened to the Keiskamma Guernica, a massive commemorative embroidery bought for R200,000 for the Red Location museum precinct but never publicly displayed, can breathe a sigh of relief

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.