Bowlers must rescue Proteas against Sri Lanka

Not for the first time this summer will South Africa’s bowlers have to bail out their batsmen if they are to rescue the Test series against Sri Lanka.

It was a helter-skelter second day of the second Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday as 18 wickets fell between the two sides.

The upshot of it all is that South Africa set Sri Lanka a target of 197 to clinch the series 2-0 after being bowled out for a dismal 128 in their second innings.

Seamer Suranga Lakmal was the best of the Lankan bowlers claiming four for 39.

Sri Lanka eventually brought the curtain down on a crazy day by reaching 60 for two at the close‚ losing the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne (10) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (19).

Kusal Mendis (10) and Oshada Fernando (17) will resume for the tourists on Saturday with 137 more runs to get.

It was the bowlers who brought the Proteas back into the game in the morning session of day two on Friday by taking the remaining six wickets to blast Sri Lanka out for 154 – an overall lead of 68. Kagiso Rabada finished with four for 38 and Duanne took three for 61.