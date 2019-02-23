Amanda Black returns for home show

Eastern Cape-born Amanda Black is coming home as part of a new venture Ibhayi Live Events for a solo live show at The Boardwalk.

The award-winning, platinum -selling songstress will sing at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre at 3pm on Sunday April 14.

Black first became known to South Africans as a participant in the popular reality TV series, SA Idols. She was a fan favourite in 2015 during the 11th edition when she made it to the top seven.

Then she shot to fame in 2016 with the release of her first album, Amazulu, which was nominated for several music awards and certified platinum within a week of its release.

Since then, she has won the hearts of South Africans with her unique voice, undeniable talent, enigmatic stage presence and for her raw expression of emotion through her music.

Black has performed at numerous shows and music festivals including the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, the Durban Jazz Festival, Jazz on the Lake, DSTV IRock and Diamonds and Dorings among many more.

She sings in Xhosa and English, and her music is described as afro-soul fused with hip hop, soul and R&B.

Tickets are priced from R200 per person at Computicket.