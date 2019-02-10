How to cope with a narcissist spouse

Let's talk about a relationship where one partner is a narcissist.

Do you ever feel engulfed, controlled, manipulated and as if you are losing your sense of self in your marriage?

Does your spouse use one set of rules for himself/herself and another for you?

Do you ever feel dumb around your spouse or in group settings defer most of the conversation to him/her because your view may be dismissed?

Does your spouse dismiss your feelings as "crazy" or "too needy" even though you are convinced of your reasonability?

Does your spouse act out sexually, act reckless, is emotionally attacking, manipulative, and blames you for their feelings?

If the answer is yes, you may be married to a narcissist.

Marriage to a narcissist

Marriage to a narcissist can feel like one long and draining emotional roller-coaster ride. All of your attention goes to your spouse, yet they constantly criticise you for not meeting their needs. Because they believe they know everything, they must win every argument and can make your life a living hell if they “lose”.

You may feel like you must tiptoe around, making sure you say exactly the right thing so as not to tick them off.

It can be quite confusing when the person you love consistently ignores, dismisses and explains away your feelings, wants and needs, while complaining that you never do what they want.