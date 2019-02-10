Valentine’s cabaret at Savoy Theatre

Port Elizabeth’s annual G&S Valentine’s cabaret Only You will give lovebirds a lively mix of classic, pop, show tunes and recent hits at the Savoy Theatre.

Only You will be presented at 7pm on Thursday February 14, and at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday February 15 and 16, with a 2pm matinee on the Saturday as well.

Award-winning director Rose Cowpar is mentoring Candida Merifield as director, Bennie Gerber is choreographing the show and singer Akhona Nkumanda makes his debut as vocal director.

The cast of includes Cowpar as well as the experienced voices of Khuselo Gqiba, Zoe Gray, Yvonne Smith, Cailan van Heerden, Roelof Erasmus, Megan Smith and Jaydee Mulder.

G&S newcomers Kathleen Fouche, Lesego Mkhwanazi, Abbey Nel, Charlize Visser and Christine Erasmus also appear in their first Valentine’s cabaret.

On Valentine’s Day, patrons can enjoy a three-course meal and the show for R220 a person. The show alone is R90 (R85 each for groups of eight or more). Tickets for the Saturday matinee are R60.

Patrons can choose either table or row seating and are welcome to bring along snacks. Finger snack platters and burgers will be sold on the Saturday and the Savoy’s cash bar will be open.

For bookings and further information, contact Cowpar, 072-906-1977, or e-mail rose@salarybase.co.za