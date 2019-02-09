Your Weekend

Convicted kingpin to testify in own defence

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 09 February 2019

Convicted racketeering and perlemoen poaching kingpin Morné Blignault – already serving 20 years – has opted to testify in his own defence in another case against him in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations
Petrol attendant to jet off to USA for arts showcase

Most Read

X