PE Music Society schedule for 2019

Dates and artists for concerts

The Port Elizabeth Music Society has once again released an impressive concert schedule for the year, with internationally renowned performers destined for a turn in the Bay. “The first concert for 2019 will see the exceptionally gifted Italian pianist, Mariangela Vacatello, perform for us on Tuesday February 5,” Music Society chair Dr Erika Bothma said.

