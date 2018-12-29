No mercy for drunk drivers
Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police have adopted a no-nonsense stance towards drunk and reckless driving as well as the consumption of alcohol on any of the beaches.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.