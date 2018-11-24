Bay wine lovers treated to the best of Veritas awards

Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard was in the Bay last week to share his choice of a whopping 22 double gold and gold winners from the Veritas Awards, SA’s foremost competition for market-ready wines and brandies. The awards have been contested for the past 28 years, with 264 contenders claiming 50 double gold, 219 gold, 671 silver and 559 bronze medals in 2018.

