Long ageing makes superior wine

In today’s world of lightning-fast technology and instant gratification, there’s often little appreciation for things that take time to reach their full potential. Wine is a case in point. Most commentators agree that South Africans like to drink our wines too young; we lack the patience to give wine the time it needs and favour the shiny new vintage over the bottle that’s been quietly maturing for a few years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.