MUSIC

Bay Strings Trio will play Liszt and Schumann

The second Bay Strings concert of 2018, featuring music by Schumann and Liszt, will take place at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Bird Street Auditorium on Sunday November 11 at 5pm. The Bay Strings Trio is made up of Pierre Malan on violin, Annamarie Serao on cello and Jeroen Roffel on piano. The concert is titled Franz Meets Robert, in reference to Liszt and Schumann.

