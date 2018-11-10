Artists blast ‘exploiting’ promoters

Musician and actor Phila Madlingozi is waging war on dodgy promoters who he claims are exploiting artists.

The former Idols SA top 16 finalist and Intersexions actor has never been shy about blasting the pitfalls of the industry.

He took to social media on Wednesday to attack promoters for offering “trash fees” and expecting a world-class show.

“Stop offering us trash fees when you want us to give you our best performances.

“If you can’t afford top-class acts, don’t book them.”

He went on to warn artists to “wake up” and not get used by “crooks”. He claimed the solution was to create your own hustle.

The advice comes only days after he criticised artists for not speaking up about anything “real”‚ claiming they were too worried about their image.