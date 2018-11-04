National Arts Festival calls for Fringe applications

Artists and performers from SA and beyond are invited to submit “bold, exciting and interesting” work for a slot on the Fringe programme of the 2019 National Arts Festival (NAF). There is a 10% discount for applicants who meet the festival’s early bird deadline of December 31. 2019 will be the 45th year of what is considered SA’s biggest and most diverse arts showcase, which will take place from June 27 to July 7 in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.