Festive market for Graaff-Reinet

The Boer-e-Goete Christmas market will take place for the first time in Graaff-Reinet, running from Thursday December 13 to Sunday December 16. The Boer-e-Goete Market Karoo Trade will include a festive atmosphere and a “plaas-styl” look and feel, Vicky Pienaar, of Platteland Events, which is presenting the market, says.

