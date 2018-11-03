Pool player has world title in sights
Ayabonga Jantjies hopes to do SA proud in the UK
What started off as just a casual hobby with his friends in a bar has seen Ayabonga Jantjies topping the country’s rankings in the U23 singles eight-ball pool division.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.