OPINION | Now is the time to stand together and say ‘enough’
When a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the bathroom of a Pretoria restaurant, people from across the country collectively rose, taking to social media and then the courts in protest.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.