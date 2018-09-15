Your Weekend

NEIGHBOURHOOD

Property: spotlight on St George’s Park

The old-world charm of this Port Elizabeth suburb attracts all types of homeowners

By Robyn Anthony - 15 September 2018

The old-world charm of this Port Elizabeth suburb attracts all types of homeowners

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Explainer: We’re broke! What the recession means for SA
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far

Most Read

X