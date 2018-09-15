Illegal dams siphon off water in drought-ravaged Kouga region
More than 100 illegal dams are being used to steal precious water in the crucial Kouga catchment region – and it could be just the tip of the iceberg.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.