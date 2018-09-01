Today - 50 years ago - was... The perfect storm

Kevin Brown spoke to Brett Adkins about the day he was taken for the ride of a lifetime, one which would almost cost him his life

It was, in Hollywood parlance, the perfect storm. Three heavy weather fronts hitting Port Elizabeth early on a Sunday – September 1 1968 – and young hockey player Kevin Brown was about to get taken for the ride of a lifetime. One which would almost cost him his life.

