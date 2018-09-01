Today - 50 years ago - was... The perfect storm
Kevin Brown spoke to Brett Adkins about the day he was taken for the ride of a lifetime, one which would almost cost him his life
It was, in Hollywood parlance, the perfect storm. Three heavy weather fronts hitting Port Elizabeth early on a Sunday – September 1 1968 – and young hockey player Kevin Brown was about to get taken for the ride of a lifetime. One which would almost cost him his life.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.