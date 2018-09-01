Youth advised to invest in education, create own jobs

Deputy Eastern Cape legislature speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane, has urged the youth to invest in education and skills development programmes to help tackle the alarming rate of unemployment in the country.

He was speaking at the Imbokodo Youth Workshop Expo held at the Motherwell Community Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The workshop, hosted by Youth Network Africa, aimed to empower unemployed youth and provide opportunities to the disadvantaged communities in the Eastern Cape.

Qoboshiyane said the youth should take charge of their lives and seek opportunities to develop their own businesses. “The roots of education are bitter but the fruits are sweet, in everything you do, never be the statistic of wrongdoing in your grave,” Qoboshiyane said.

He encouraged the youth to have a vision for the future and credibility so that they could be trusted with people’s businesses. “The office of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature will work closely with youth development organisations to make sure the cause never fades away,” he added.