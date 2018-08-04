PE racer on fast track to US
Doyle in final rounds for champs
Port Elizabeth motorcycle racer Dominic Doyle will swap the shores of his hometown for the race tracks of the US when he participates in the final rounds of the MotoAmerica Championship later this month.
