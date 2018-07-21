Women abuse under the spotlight at femicide seminar
Port Elizabeth Mental Health, in partnership with Bayworld, hosted a seminar on femicide on Friday to raise awareness about women abused by their partners and gender-based violence in Nelson Mandela Bay. The seminar was aimed at helping communities to understand the phenomenon, particularly among women in the disadvantaged areas of the Bay.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.