Baker takes 2018 Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing title

Australia’s Jackson Baker rode the “perfect wave” as he surfed his way to the 2018 Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing title at a windy Pollok Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The qualifying series 1500 event, presented by Hurley, did not offer much in the way of rideable waves, but saw Baker and fellow finalist Adin Masencamp manage to catch a few good breakers.

The 30 minute long final, which had to be restarted,saw Baker finish with a total score of 13,33 after catching waves of 8,00 and 5,17 in score. Masencamp, a four time City Surf Series finalist, fought valiantly, but came just short as he finished 10,34 after riding waves of 5,67 and 5,17 points respectively.

Baker said he was “stoked” about the win, as friends rushed towards him before carrying him out on their shoulders. .

“The waves have been challenging all event, my goal coming in was to get higher up on the rankings, so I did that and leading up to Ballito Pro with this result is great,” he said.

“Adin got the first wave; he got a five and then this one big wave came and I just knew I had to stay on my feet but I got to the end section, dropped an eight I knew I was in the driver’s seat,” said Baker.

Baker will head down to Kwazulu Natal for the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong which also gets underway on Monday.

In the men’s final of the QS1000 Longboarding event, former two-time world champion Matthew Moir rode waves of 7,83 and 7,00 to take the win with a score of 14,83 ahead of Sam Christianson finished in second with 14,24.

Alfonzo Pieters came in third with 12,63 and Thomas King rounded out the final results with a 9,83.

“It was really hard conditions. Before the final heat started, I was not sure how I was going to catch a wave but I saw a little run that was coming through so you just had to be in the right spot and try and do as many things as you could,” said Moir.