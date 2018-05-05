‘Equal subsidies’ drive for frail care

In an effort to establish equal services for the elderly and the frail, metro social development portfolio committee chairman Christian Martin has asked the Department of Social Development to appeal against a court order that stops the shutdown of current frail care services in the province.

“I believe in fairness, reasonableness and public interest,” Martin said. He said the disparity between the R18 000 subsidy received by the two Life Esidimeni frail care centres and the R1 750 subsidy for old age homes was unfair, unreasonable and not in the public interest.

The court order was obtained by family members of patients currently cared for at the two Life Esidimeni centres in the province, Lorraine Frail Care and Algoa Frail Care in December 2016.

Since then the service provider, Eastern Cape Frail Care, a subsidiary of the Life Healthcare Group, kept the service going and was paid by the department in terms of a court order issued in December 2016 and extended ever since.

“We are constantly talking about rectifying the past. That is why I asked them to go on appeal. I am fighting for everybody – people in frail care and people in the old age homes,” Martin said.